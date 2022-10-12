Stephen A. Smith 'Not Hearing Anything Good' About SEC Coach

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: TV personality Stephen A. Smith attends the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

One of the top college football coaches in the SEC is quickly losing support, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

During this Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said he's "not hearing anything good" about LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly, 60, is currently in his first year as the head coach of the Tigers.

"I am not hearing anything good about Brian Kelly,” Smith said. “I’ve interviewed him a few times in the past. I know he had a stellar record at Notre Dame. I like him. They looked awful at LSU last week. Awful. Tennessee just rolled over them, 40-13."

Smith continued: "I’m hearing the players ain't fond of him, the administration ain't fond of him, the fans ain't fond of him, the town ain't fond of him."

Kelly shouldn't have to worry about being on the hot seat just one year into his tenure at LSU. The program is committed to him for the long haul.

With that said, it'll take time for Kelly to be accepted by the entire fan base in Baton Rouge. SEC fans need to see positive results before they officially buy stock in their respective coach.

LSU is 4-2 heading into this Saturday's game against Florida.