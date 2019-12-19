Stephen A. Smith: Here’s Where Odell Beckham Actually Wants To Play

Rumors of Odell Beckham’s future in Cleveland have been swirling around the Browns wide receiver for weeks now. Beckham attempted to put that speculation to rest on Wednesday.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Beckham said. “I’ll be here. We’ll figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave.”

Believe him?

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith does not. He said on First Take this morning that he continues to believe that Beckham will be traded. Smith also suggested that Beckham “never” wanted to be in Cleveland in the first place. He’s wanted to play in Los Angeles.

“He really wanted to be in LA, not Cleveland, Ohio,” Smith said.

There are now two teams in Los Angeles – the Rams and the Chargers – but you would think the former is more of a potential landing spot for Beckham than the latter.

Beckham, though, was pretty firm with his comments about his future on Wednesday.

“Yeah, we’re going to be here,” Beckham said directly. “We’re going to do it again, and we’re going to be what we felt like we should’ve been and correct all the little mistakes and all the if-we-would’ve-did-this games. It’s just too good.”

The Browns (6-8) are technically still mathematically alive for the playoffs, but they need a ton of help.

Cleveland first needs to beat Baltimore on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.