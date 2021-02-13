Stephen A. Smith Offers Blockbuster QB Trade Involving Deshaun Watson

We’ve been expecting some sort of trade involving Deshaun Watson for weeks now. With so much time passed, analysts and fans alike have had plenty of opportunity to concoct some wild trade schemes.

On Friday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith reeled off quite the potential offer: Deshaun Watson to the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott to the Houston Texans.

Stephen A. believes this trade would be beneficial to all parties involved.

“[Texans] are about to lose Deshaun Watson, he don’t want to be there. He don’t want to be there,” the ESPN analyst said. “Dak Prescott, being the ultimate professional, being the face of the franchise, willing to toe the company line, to go along and get along so long as you pay him his money — which Houston wouldn’t mind doing evidenced by how they paid Deshaun Watson. So if you’re Dak Prescott that might be something you’re willing to do. And I think if you’re the Houston Texans you should consider it.”

.@stephenasmith thinks the Texans should consider trading Deshaun Watson to Dallas for Dak Prescott 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5BE8NCV4r1 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 11, 2021

Throughout this 2021 offseason, the disconnect between Watson and the Texans front office has been well documented. Houston executives have repeatedly stated they want to keep their superstar QB on board — Watson has repeatedly stated the opposite.

Smith feels a trade for Prescott would give the Texans a comparable option under center. While Smith pleaded his case, First Take threw up a graphic comparing the two young quarterbacks:

Total QBR – Prescott: 69.6, Watson: 69.7

Pro Bowl selections – Prescott: 2, Watson: 3

Age – Prescott: 27, Watson: 25

Playoff wins – Prescott: 1, Watson: 1

“You want to make sure that you get equitable compensation or something close to it for the services of Deshaun Watson, who’s determined not to be there,” Smith said. “Regardless of how much you’re flexing, you can’t make the brother want to be there any longer. If he don’t like the organization, if he doesn’t respect the organization — but you bring him back and insist on him playing for the organization, you are begging for trouble.”

While their careers are fairly comparable, Prescott and Watson had very different seasons in 2020.

In a Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants, the fifth-year Cowboys QB suffered a brutal compound ankle fracture and dislocation. After months of rehab and recovery, Prescott should be able to return sometime in 2021.

Watson on the other hand is heading into 2021 off the best season of his career — personally at least. The former Clemson Tiger led the NFL in passing yards through 2020, throwing 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions on a 70.2 completion percentage.

While extremely unlikely, this trade would be one of the biggest QB shakeups in recent NFL memory.