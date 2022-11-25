Skip to main content
31
New Articles

Stephen A. Smith On Cowboys: Just Be Patient, They Will Fail

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are 8-3 after their Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants.

With this big-time win, America's Team moved into solo second in the stacked NFC East — giving them excellent position as they approach the postseason.

That being said, well-known Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith is still standing strong in his Dallas doubt.

"The confidence that I have when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys is that, just be patient. They WILL fall!" he said on Get Up. "I understand it looks good right now, but be patient. When they go up against better teams... we shall see. I'm not sold."

The Cowboys have what should be an easy run of games on the horizon — facing off against the Colts, Texans and Jaguars over the next three weeks. In Week 16, they'll take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a consequential conference matchup.