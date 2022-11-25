Stephen A. Smith On Cowboys: Just Be Patient, They Will Fail

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are 8-3 after their Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants.

With this big-time win, America's Team moved into solo second in the stacked NFC East — giving them excellent position as they approach the postseason.

That being said, well-known Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith is still standing strong in his Dallas doubt.

"The confidence that I have when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys is that, just be patient. They WILL fall!" he said on Get Up. "I understand it looks good right now, but be patient. When they go up against better teams... we shall see. I'm not sold."

The Cowboys have what should be an easy run of games on the horizon — facing off against the Colts, Texans and Jaguars over the next three weeks. In Week 16, they'll take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a consequential conference matchup.