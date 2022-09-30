Stephen A. Smith On Tua Tagovailoa Injury: "Somebody Needs To Be Fired"

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith shares a similar opinion with many around the league after last night's scary head injury for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

During Friday morning's episode of First Take, the ESPN analyst said "somebody needs to be fired" within the Miami organization.

"Somebody needs to be fired. Now I don't know who, but somebody's got to go," Smith said. "... I'm looking at Mike McDaniel the coach like 'What the hell are you thinking?'"

Tua suffered what looked to be a serious head injury during Sunday's Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills. He was cleared by team and independent doctors and returned to the field in the second half.

The Dolphins listed Tua with a back injury throughout the week leading up to last night's contest. Many fans and analysts around the league — including Smith — feel the organization was lying about that injury designation.

Tua was stretchered off the field and transported to a local hospital after hitting his head on the turf Thursday night.

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation into a possible violation committed by the Dolphins franchise.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has denied any wrongdoing by the organization.