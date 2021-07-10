Look: Stephen A. Smith’s Outfit For UFC 264 Is Going Viral

Stephen A. Smith’s outfit for UFC 264 is going viral on social media this evening.

It’s been a notable week for the ESPN personality. Earlier in the week, details of Smith’s contract with the Worldwide Leader leaked.

The New York Post had some details:

Smith’s contract is for $12 million per year, according to sources. As The Post previously reported, Smith’s personal salary is $8 million a year — which is correct — but he also has a $4 million-per-year production contract. That makes the total compensation of the contract that he signed in late 2019 a five-year, $60 million deal.

Smith’s contract isn’t the only thing trending on social media this week, though.

Saturday evening, Smith appeared on the air prior to UFC 264. He was wearing quite the outfit.

Yo, why Stephen A. Smith dressed like Lance Vance from GTA: Vice City? #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/2eAWpnw3By — SideAction (@SideActionHQ) July 10, 2021

Why is Stephen A. Smith on my Television dressed like Nino Brown doing UFC analysis?💀💀💀 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/D4eGAUvMuz — The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) July 10, 2021

Many UFC fans don’t appear to be happy that Smith is a part of the broadcast, but good luck getting the ESPN personality to work less.

Smith seems to be interested in being a part of basically everything that ESPN puts out these days. And at $12 million/year, ESPN is probably more than OK with that.