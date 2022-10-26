Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?

On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see a clear frontrunner between the two, referring to the race as a "nip and tuck" between the Chiefs and Bills quarterbacks.

However, Smith appeared to give a slight edge to Mahomes, citing how the Chiefs offense has been just as dominant this year as their previous years with All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has since left the team. But Smith made it clear that he believes it could go either way.

Mahomes and Allen are a combined 10-3 on the season and rank among the top five in just about every passing category this season. At this point it would be quite surprising if neither one of them wins it.

However, Josh Allen already has something vitally important: A win over Patrick Mahomes. That win might wind up proving absolutely crucial in determining which team gets the No. 1 seed and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

Most likely, the quarterback of the team with the better record between them will wind up winning the NFL MVP award.

Who would you pick to win it?