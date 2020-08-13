Stephen. A Smith’s Comment On Running For President Is Going Viral

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes he could beat Donald Trump or Joe Biden in a presidential race.

The prominent ESPN personality said on Twitter on Wednesday that he believes he could win a race if he had the right support behind him.

Smith, 52, clarified that he has no intentions of actually running for president. However, he believes he would be successful if he did run.

“I’d run if I had the support. Although I’m no politician, I’m about what’s best for the country. I’d like my chances vs. Trump or Biden. Especially in a debate. and Yes, I’m serious…..although I’m obviously not doing it,” Smith said in response to a fan’s message.

https://t.co/M0snzDRJky — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 12, 2020

Smith then added that there’s no need for him to run following Joe Biden’s decision to make Kamala Harris his running mate.

“No need. Kamala Harris has got this. I was talking about me vs two older white guys. Certainly not against her. She’s made for this,” he wrote.

https://t.co/cVffdMCNEP — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 12, 2020

Stephen A. Smith debates sports topics on First Take every day, but we’d love to see him try to step into the political ring against Donald Trump or Joe Biden. It would certainly make for some entertaining television.