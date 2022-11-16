Stephen A. Smith Putting Cowboys Blame On 1 Person

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving came early for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith as he got to see the Dallas Cowboys he despises lose to the Green Bay Packers. But there's one person he's holding most accountable for their surprise loss at Lambeau Field.

On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith made the assertion that the Cowboys ebb and flow with the play of quarterback Dak Prescott. He said that if Dak plays great, the Cowboys can beat anyone.

"If you look at the Dallas Cowboys, so many of their issues is resolved if one man shows up and balls out: That's the quarterback. So when I look at that perspective and I see the Cowboys, their popularity and all of that other stuff... there you have it," Smith said.

The ESPN analyst reiterated the point on Twitter shortly afterwards. "The [Dallas Cowboys'] issues can be resolved if one man shows up... the quarterback!" he wrote, hashtagging Dak Prescott and a Dallas radio station.

Dak Prescott is 2-2 as a starter this season, having missed five games due to a Week 1 injury. But it should be no surprise that his two losses have both come on the heels of his worst performances.

In wins over the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, Dak had a passer rating of over 113. And in his two losses, he completed under 60-percent of his passes and threw three interceptions.

It's not exactly bold to say that a team's performance correlates almost directly to the quarterback, but the Cowboys are pretty explicitly built to only function when the quarterback plays well.

Does Stephen A. Smith have a point?