Stephen A. Smith Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith revealed his top five NFL teams through 10 weeks.

The network‘s leading man had some of the usual suspects on his list, but Smith added a few surprises too.

According to Smith, the five best teams right now are the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals.

My top 5 NFL teams right now! pic.twitter.com/DEr0g5tlE4 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 16, 2021

Many were a little taken back by Stephen A.’s very high placement of the Ryan Tannehill led Titans. Others questioned how the Patriots were ranked ahead of Josh Allen and the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

Green Bay is riding pretty high after shutting out the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers returned and the defense has stepped up for the Pack in a big way.

Although Tennessee is 8-2, there are still doubts about how far the Titans can go without a healthy King Henry in the backfield.

The Cowboys bounced back in a major way against Atlanta. Dak and the offense returned to form, hanging 43 on the Falcons on the way to a 40-point victory.

“None of these quarterbacks have proven they can play in the playoffs but I know this rookie QB will be elite in the playoffs” Someone tell me I’m being punk’d right now https://t.co/9lJsGEevYU — ⚡️Garrett Ferguson⚡️ (@GarrettSprints) November 15, 2021

Mac Jones and the Patriots dismantled the Browns in Week 10. The Pats rookie QB threw a party on Cleveland’s secondary and Rhamondre Stevenson couldn’t be stopped on the ground.

It should be noted, Stephen A. thinks New England is the most dangerous team in the AFC.

When it comes to the Cardinals, Arizona has split its games without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. It remains to be seen if Kliff Kingsbury and the Cards can keep up the pace the team was on in the first half of the season.