Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Odell Beckham’s Decision

Stephen A. Smith has joined the chorus of sports media personalities reacting to the latest Odell Beckham Jr. news.

After OBJ’s decision to join the Los Angeles Rams in free agency became official, the ESPN host took to Twitter with one of his famous monologued reaction videos.

OBJ to the RAMS!!!! pic.twitter.com/dZPnAmaY0O — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 11, 2021

“This is what it’s all about right here. Odell Beckham Jr. going to the Rams. Let me tell you something right now — [the Rams] are definitely going for it,” Smith said.

Smith suggested that this move solidifies the Rams as serious Super Bowl contenders. And now with all the necessary pieces, there’s “no excuse” to not accomplish that goal.

“[The Rams got] Von Miller. Now Odell Beckham Jr. to join [Cooper] Kupp, [Robert] Woods, Matthew Stafford and the crew. You’ve got the defense — you’ve got the offense. That means you have no excuses,” he explained.

Not only does this free agency signing help the Rams add another weapon, Smith also feels that this is the “right move” for Beckham.

“You’re vying for a Super Bowl. You make some noise in this particular situation, it could propel your career once more,” Smith said. “I think this is the right situation for him. I think he made the right call.”

Whether or not Beckham plays this week remains to be seen. But if he does suit up in Week 10, it will be under the lights for a primetime matchup against San Francisco on Monday night.