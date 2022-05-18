Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Dan Orlovsky's Promotion

Stephen A. Smith is thrilled that Dan Orlovsky is going to be on ESPN's No. 2 NFL commentary team this fall.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post was the first to report that Orlovsky will call games for the network alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick.

Orlovsky was also being pursued by Fox Sports but turned the network down for this opportunity.

"On a serious note: just wanted to take a moment to congratulate my guy @danorlovsky7 on his elevation into the NFL booth with @LRiddickESPN," Smith tweeted. "Both reportedly are staying on and I couldn’t be happier. Both are stars, and brothers o have a lot of love for. So deserved. But..."

"That now means that @danorlovsky7 can now afford to fly his WIFE in First Class. No excuses, my brother. Not anymore. Haaaa!!!! Congrats my brother. You deserve it all."

Levy, Riddick, and Orlovsky will call "a handful of games" this season and then around five per year beginning in 2023, per Marchand.

We'll see Orlovsky in his new position in Week 2 for ESPN's MNF doubleheader.