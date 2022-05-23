Stephen A. Smith Reacts To 'Jackie Robinson' Incident

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Stephen A. Smith and Isiah Thomas attend SiriusXM's "Town Hall" With Clyde Drexler, Isiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins And Stephen A. Smith at SiriusXM Studio on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

On Monday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith addressed the weekend controversy involving White Sox star Tim Anderson and Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Donaldson and Anderson nearly came to blows during Saturday's game after the New York infielder called Anderson "Jackie," as in Jackie Robinson. Anderson and White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said after the game it was a racist remark, while Donaldson claimed he said it jokingly because Anderson had referred to himself as a modern-day Jackie Robinson in a 2019 interview.

Discussing the incident this morning, Smith addressed his biggest issue with what happened.

“Here is what upsets me about this,” Smith said. “We are having a conversation about race, and I can’t sit here and tell you that anything Josh Donaldson said was racist. I think it’s actually wrong for people to attach racist, or racism, to Josh Donaldson today."

Continuing on, Smith added why he was "annoyed" by the situation.

“Here is why I am annoyed by it. We gotta make sure when we make accusations like that that it counts. It’s damn near pretty irrefutable what you are… And then when real, bonafide, undeniable, unequivocal racist behavior is exhibited and put on display, people get to feign denials and all of this other stuff because so many times we’re bringing this up. I’m just saying we gotta be careful.”

On Monday afternoon, Donaldson was assessed a one-game suspension and a monetary fine by Major League Baseball. He is appealing the decision.

As it stands, the 2015 AL MVP couldn't play tonight anyway, as he has been placed on the COVID-19 list.

[ ClutchPoints ]