Stephen A Smith Reacts To Skip Bayless' Heartfelt Message

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

There's been a lot of speculation about the relationship Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith have since Bayless' departure from ESPN several years ago. This week the two analysts decided to address that speculation.

On a recent edition of The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless stated that he is once again on good terms with Smith. He made it clear in a follow-up tweet that he trusts Smith with his life and will "always have his back."

Smith took to Twitter earlier this afternoon and said that the feeling is mutual. He also let everyone know that there are no issues between them.

"The love is always here, my brsother. Always! We Are Good!" Smith tweeted.

From 2012 to 2016 Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless would debate the biggest topics in American sports as the analysts on First Take. Each gave their hot takes in some of the most spirited discussions to be had on television.

There were moments where it seemed like the two were truly angry at one another. But all would be well the next day.

After leaving ESPN, Bayless would basically replicate the format of the show as Undisputed with Skip and Shannon on Fox Sports.

Smith stayed at ESPN, becoming the network's highest paid analyst, and remains the regular host of First Take but with a rotating cast of opposing analysts.