Stephen A. Smith Revealed His Top 5 NBA Players Ever

Stephen A. Smith looking on at the NBA Celebrity GameCHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Few topics in sports spark more debates than all-time NBA players lists. Stephen A. Smith recently revealed his.

The longtime ESPN personality revealed his top five NBA players of all-time. There aren’t too many surprises on the list, though it’s sure to spark some debates.

Smith has Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan at No. 1, Lakers star LeBron James at No. 2, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at No. 3, Bill Russell at No. 4 and Magic Johnson at No. 5.

It’s tough to argue too much with that.

Of course, fans will still find a way.

“Bill Russell is not top 5,” one fan tweeted.

“LeBron>MJ This shouldn’t be a debate it isn’t even close,” another fan added.

“Everyone is brain washed now, LeBron James is the 9th greatest player ever the REAL top 5 is 1. MJ 2. Kareem 3. Kobe 4. Magic 5. Duncan,” one fan added.

“Any top 5 list that fails to include the late great Kobe Bryant is inherently flawed. Let’s just say I’d replace the player on the list that has less than 5 rings with Kobe,” one fan added.

How would you rank the five best NBA players of all-time?

