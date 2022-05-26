Stephen A. Smith Reveals Donald Trump Called Him About The NFL

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Colin Kaepernick was getting another shot in the NFL.

After years of waiting for an opportunity, the Las Vegas Raiders brought the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback in for a workout. That prompted an interesting admission from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

On Thursday morning, Smith revealed that former President Donald Trump called him in 2014. According to Smith, Trump said he would get back at the NFL if they didn't let him buy the Buffalo Bills.

"Donald Trump called yours truly, that would be me,” Smith admitted on First Take. “And he said that he wanted to purchase the Buffalo Bills. And I’ll never forget what he said to me, he said, ‘if those owners screw me over’ and I’m just using the FCC allowable version…he said, ‘if they screw me over, I’m gonna show them, I’m gonna get them all back, I’m gonna run for president of the United States.’ That’s what he said to me back in 2014.”

According to Stephen A., Trump politicized Kaepernick's stance on racial inequality and police brutality to get back at the NFL for denying him the opportunity to buy into the league.

So all along, Stephen A. knew Trump's plan and said nothing when it actually unfolded?