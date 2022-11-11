Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Heisman Trophy Front-Runner

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

We're three-quarters of the way through the 2022 college football season and the Heisman Trophy race is heating up. With only three weeks to go before conference championship games are played, Stephen A. Smith knows who he would vote for.

On Friday's edition of First Take, the ESPN commentator had a discussion with fellow analyst Desmond Howard about the Heisman race. While Howard went with more of a homer pick by choosing Michigan running back Blake Corum, Stephen A. picked a quarterback.

"(C.J.) Stroud, to me, has to be that candidate right now at Ohio State," he said. "Look at the numbers. They're undefeated. What's the problem? What am I missing?:

Stroud has been a top two candidate for the prestigious award for most of the season. The Buckeyes quarterback has completed 68-percent of his passes for 2,453 yards and 29 touchdowns with just four interceptions this season.

While not on the same record-breaking pace as last season, he has a stat that's far more important: He's undefeated.

So long as C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes keep winning, Stroud will remain among the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy well into December.

The big challenge is going to be taking on Michigan in the regular season finale. Last year The Game proved to be his and the rest of the team's undoing.

Perhaps this year Stroud can get the win and secure him the Heisman.

Stephen A. Smith certainly seems to think it will... for now.