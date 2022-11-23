Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner.

The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups.

Stephen A. Smith, who's an analyst for ESPN, gave the Super Bowl matchup that he would want to see on Wednesday morning and it featured a team that he loves to harp on.

"The Cowboys and the Chiefs," Smith said. "I'd love to see that. The fall would be so steep (for the Cowboys). You see, the Cowboy fans would be hyped and they would have already crowned themselves Super Bowl champions before the game. Don't get me wrong, it would be rough for me because First Take is coming to the Super Bowl. I will be in the house all week long. If you thought that the tears you saw on the faces of those fans were bad when they lost to the 49ers last year, could you imagine how it's going to be when they go to the Super Bowl and lose?"

This scenario might make Cowboys fans become "The Joker" for good.

Smith would relish in this if it came to fruition since he always loves hating on the Cowboys. Despite that, this matchup would likely feature a ton of offense, which is something that a lot of fans love.

We'll have to see if both teams can navigate through their respective conferences to make it happen.