Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 Super Bowl Halftime Shows

First Take host Stephen A. Smith at the BIG3 - Week FourPHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVI’s halftime performance was widely celebrated Sunday night.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem lit up SoFi Stadium stage with set of late-90’s, early 2000’s nostalgia. Which included surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was highly impressed with the show. Tweeting that it may have jumped into his top five Super Bowl halftimes ever.

“Loved the Halftime show, btw,” Stephen A. said. “May have moved into my top-5, along with Michael Jackson. Beyoncé — with and without Bruno Mars — and Bruno Mars by himself.”

Obviously, Stephen A. has a high appreciation for Beyonce Knowles.

But surprisingly, Smith omits Prince’s legendary 2007 performance at Super Bowl XLI in Miami. Where the late singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist played “Purple Rainin the rain.

That said, Stephen A.’s list is pretty solid, and Dre, Snoop and the gang put on an incredible show. Though an argument can be made that this show came nearly two decades too late.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.