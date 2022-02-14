Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Super Bowl LVI’s halftime performance was widely celebrated Sunday night.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem lit up SoFi Stadium stage with set of late-90’s, early 2000’s nostalgia. Which included surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was highly impressed with the show. Tweeting that it may have jumped into his top five Super Bowl halftimes ever.

“Loved the Halftime show, btw,” Stephen A. said. “May have moved into my top-5, along with Michael Jackson. Beyoncé — with and without Bruno Mars — and Bruno Mars by himself.”

Loved the Halftime show, btw. May have moved into my top-5, along with Michael Jackson. Beyoncé — with and without Bruno Mars — and Bruno Mars by himself. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 14, 2022

Obviously, Stephen A. has a high appreciation for Beyonce Knowles.

But surprisingly, Smith omits Prince’s legendary 2007 performance at Super Bowl XLI in Miami. Where the late singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist played “Purple Rain” in the rain.

That said, Stephen A.’s list is pretty solid, and Dre, Snoop and the gang put on an incredible show. Though an argument can be made that this show came nearly two decades too late.