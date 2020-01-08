Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Kawhi Allegedly Said About LeBron

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claims to have some inside info when it comes to the LeBron James-Kawhi Leonard rivalry this season.

The First Take co-host said today that the Los Angeles Clippers star had a message for the Los Angeles Lakers forward.

“I was told by a very reliable source that Kawhi Leonard sat up there and said, ‘Somebody tell LeBron to stop being scared to guard me. That’s what they said — that Kawhi is walking around feeling (that way),” he said today.

His full comments can be seen below:

A source told @stephenasmith that Kawhi said "someone tell LeBron stop being scared to guard me!" pic.twitter.com/Aa1EELqZ8W — First Take (@FirstTake) January 8, 2020

LeBron and Kawhi have been battling for years, and the rivalry could go up a level this season, now that both players are in Los Angeles.

The Lakers and the Clippers are two of the frontrunners for the 2020 NBA championship. We could get an all-Los Angeles Western Conference Finals, which would be a lot of fun.

Perhaps we’ll see LeBron guarding Kawhi a lot then.