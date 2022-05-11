Stephen A. Smith Reveals Prediction For Celtics vs. Bucks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith has made his pick for who will win this best of three between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

He was on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday and predicted how the next three games are going to go.

In the end, he has the Celtics knocking out the defending champs in a Game 7 thriller up at TD Garden.

“I predict that Boston will win Game 5 tonight in Boston,” Smith said. "I believe they will lose Game 6 and I believe they will come back and they will close the deal out in a Game 7 in a thriller. It will come down to the wire. But whether it’s Jaylen Brown, whether it’s Al Horford, whether it’s Marcus Smart or Jayson Tatum or somebody, they will find a way at TD Garden to pull this out and advance to the Eastern Conference finals."

This has been one of the best series of the NBA playoffs to date as both teams have traded blows.

We'll have to see if Smith's prediction comes to pass over the next few days.

Game 5 from TD Garden will get underway at 7 p.m. ET.