Stephen A. Smith Reveals Prediction For Cowboys This Season

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith is the ultimate Dallas Cowboys hater.

During Thursday's episode of First Take on ESPN, the popular sports media personality furthered that reputation.

Broadcasting live from The Star in Frisco, Texas, Smith gave his prediction for the Cowboys' 2022 season. He has the Dallas squad ranked as the seventh best team in the NFC.

"[The Cowboys are] going to go squeeze into the playoffs as a wild card and then you going to go yet another year without winning a damn playoff game!" he said to his co-host, Hall of Fame Dallas wide receiver Michael Irvin.

This take was of course met by a chorus of boos from Cowboys fans.

Smith has the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams ranked ahead of the Cowboys. He believes the Eagles will win the NFC East division over Dallas.

After a solid regular season in 2021, the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in a wild-card round matchup this past season. This year, the team is entering the season with a slew of injury issues — particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

What do you think of Smith's prediction for Dallas?