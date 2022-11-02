Stephen A. Smith Reveals Preference For Commanders Owner

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Earlier Wednesday morning, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder confirmed he secured Bank of America to facilitate a possible sale of the team.

Immediately following the news, fans started throwing out potential new owners. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a few in mind as well and suggested it's time for the league to have a Black owner.

"I’m talking about a majority owner of a National Football League franchise that happens to be a Black person. That would be nice," he said on "First Take" following the announcement.

"One of the things we have discussed and lamented throughout recent history is the lack of representation, the lack of diversity when it comes to the ownership," he said. "Maybe if there were Black owners, more issues would be addressed more poignantly, more transparency would exist. Obviously more coaches would be of African American descent and beyond. So, I think I look at this as an opportunity to ingratiate an African American into the proceedings."

Smith mentioned the possibility of Jay-Z teaming with Beyonce, but said there are many with "deep pockets" who could become the first Black majority owner in league history.