Stephen A. Smith Reveals Scary Details From His Illness

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith feared for his life during a bout with COVID-19 that included pneumonia in both his lungs as well as a sky-high fever.

Smith returned to “First Take” for the first time in several weeks after fighting the virus. On Monday, Stephen A. detailed what he was dealing with during his absence. Revealing he had a 103-degree fever every night, headaches and was forced to spend the first day of 2022 in the hospital.

Stephen A. Smith details scary COVID-19 battle: 'Didn't know if I was gonna make it' https://t.co/3Um9M661zu pic.twitter.com/Mho35rMt0Y — New York Post (@nypost) January 17, 2022

“I can’t tell you how lucky and sincerely blessed I am to be sitting here with you guys today,” Smith told his co-hosts. “Because two-and-a-half, three weeks ago, I didn’t know if I was going to make it.”

Stephen A. also said doctors told him had he not been vaccinated, he’d likely be dead.

This is perfect television. This is prestige TV. I could watch this for hours. pic.twitter.com/wLXxPILNG1 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 17, 2022

“That’s how bad it was,” Smith explained. “I had pneumonia in both lungs. My liver was bad. It ravaged me.”

Thankfully, Smith pulled through and looked to be in good spirits during his re-emergence on ESPN’s airwaves. Though a lot of that might’ve had something to do with the Cowboys loss on Sunday.