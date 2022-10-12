Stephen A. Smith Reveals Shocking College Football Prediction

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is calling for a massive upset in college football this weekend.

He thinks the Tennessee Volunteers will take down the Alabama Crimson Tide if star quarterback Bryce Young doesn't play.

“For the first time since I’ve been sitting up here, I’m actually thinking Alabama’s going to lose a game,” Smith said today. “It’s the God’s honest truth. In the last 3 or 4 years (with) Alabama that I’ve been on this show, I’ve never sat up here on the weekend, and thought that Alabama was going to lose. Actually never thought they’d lose a game in 4 years, until today.”

“I have to agree with the Mouth of the South, I think Tennessee is going to knock off Alabama,” Smith said before adding a very important caveat.

“Unless Bryce Young plays.”

Alabama enters the game as a 7.5-point favorite and that's with sportsbooks not knowing if Young will play or not.

The Tide might be even more heavily-favored if Young was guaranteed to play.

Can Tennessee pull off an epic upset of Nick Saban and the Tide?