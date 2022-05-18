Stephen A. Smith Reveals True Feelings On Working At ESPN

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: TV personality Stephen A. Smith attends the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

If anyone has ever watched ESPN at any time, there's a good chance that Stephen A. Smith would be on.

After all, Smith is on numerous shows that the network runs each day and has been one of the leading voices on First Take for many years now.

Smith spoke candidly about working for the network on the Dan Le Batard Show on Wednesday and how difficult it can be to stay quiet on things outside of sports.

"ESPN took the position a few years ago: We're not going to talk about politics and you had some people who had a problem with that. Here was my issue: I understand," Smith said. "Now there are times and certain issues that you serve what your mandate may be and more importantly, there's a level of consistency that you need to exercise. You can't let one person get away with it and don't let the other person get away with it. The rules have to be for everybody if it is truly a rule."

That was just part of his answer and he goes into further detail in the rest of the video.

It's an interesting stance and one that others at the network could have as well.