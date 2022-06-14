Stephen A. Smith Reveals Wild Anthony Davis Opinion

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

When healthy, Lakers big man Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the NBA. And on Tuesday, ESPN "First Take" personality Stephen A. Smith came to the eight-time All-Star's defense.

In emphatic fashion.

Debating on whether Davis is a top-seven player in the NBA or not, when his body is right, Stephen A. told Amare Stoudemire and J.J. Redick that he'd take AD over some other notable superstars.

[But] I'm saying this you... I'd take [Anthony Davis] over Luka. I'd take him over Jokic. And as much love and respect and reverence as I have for Jimmy Butler, and Jayson Tatum, and how big time I believe both of them are... I'd take a healthy Anthony Davis over them too.

Davis has played in a combined 76 games over the past two seasons and has only played in 70-plus games twice in his 10-year career.

Hopefully AD is able to go into the lab this offseason and rebuild his base in order to stay healthy this season. Because when everything's clicking, not many power forwards have ever showcased his kind of ability.