Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season.

They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively.

Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went off on Carr on Monday's edition of First Take.

"Derek Carr is completing 61% of his passes. He had four touchdowns and three interceptions in the first two games. That's not anything to write home about," Smith said. "Do you want to be a pedestrian? Do you want to be average? Do you want to be a game manager or whatever? Or do you want to step the hell up and understand who the hell is in your division? You have to answer that call. You're the face of the franchise, you say all the right things, and you represent the franchise off the field in a pristine fashion, we appreciate that. But when are you going to step the hell up and remind everybody that you can ball to?"

It's not going to get any easier for the Raiders moving forward.

They'll take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon as they're also searching for their first win of the season. After that, they'll take on the Denver Broncos and then the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's put up or shut up time for Carr.