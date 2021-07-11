Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith News

Stephen A. Smith is the highest-paid personality at ESPN. That probably doesn’t surprise you, considering how much Smith is on television. However, his reported salary figure will probably be a little shocking.

According to multiple reports, Smith is bringing in more than $10 million/year in annual salary at ESPN.

The New York Post had more details:

Smith’s contract is for $12 million per year, according to sources. As The Post previously reported, Smith’s personal salary is $8 million a year — which is correct — but he also has a $4 million-per-year production contract. That makes the total compensation of the contract that he signed in late 2019 a five-year, $60 million deal.

That’s a lot of money.

It’s so much money, in fact, that Smith makes more than any NBA head coach or NCAA head coach. He also makes more than anyone on the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

At $12 million annually, Stephen A. Smith makes more in total compensation than anyone at ESPN, per @richarddeitsch 💵 That's also more than: ➖ Any NBA head coach

➖ Any NCAA head coach

➖ Anyone on the back-to-back NHL champ Tampa Bay Lightning pic.twitter.com/2PIcnGTgOv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 9, 2021

Fans believe it, though. Smith is clearly the face of ESPN.

“Well he does a lot. His face is everywhere. He’s essentially the poster boy for them. Between his shows, guest appearances and interviews he’s their top guy and has earned every cent,” one fan wrote.

“He’s the face of the biggest sports network. Sounds about right,” another fan added.

Smith has been at ESPN for a long time. Over the years, he’s continued to add responsibilities to his plate. It’s not surprising that ESPN has decided to reward him with the biggest contract at the network.

There’s been a lot of discussion lately about the salaries/salary demands of ESPN personalities. Per sources: Stephen A. Smith is around $12 million annually in total comp. That’s the current ceiling for on-air talent at ESPN and what agents/reps would be using as the ceiling. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 9, 2021

You might not like Smith, but few in sports media – if any – can generate reactions better than he can.