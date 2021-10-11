Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021.

Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the 38-20 loss. Kansas City’s MVP quarterback is frustrated.

“It starts with me,” Mahomes said postgame, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “It’s something I’ve not usually done in my career, but I have to reevaluate where I’m at, what decisions I’m making. I’ve been a crazier player as far as scrambling and making throws. But in my career I’ve never been someone who throws a lot of interceptions. I have to look at it now, reevaluate what I’m doing, and I have to cut it out.”

There’s still plenty of time left in the regular season, but ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes the Chiefs are “done” as a Super Bowl contender this year.

“Let me say it RIGHT now! The CHIEFS are DONE!” he tweeted.

Let me say it RIGHT now! The CHIEFS are DONE! pic.twitter.com/mCAqmxfszK — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 11, 2021

Most of the NFL world will probably disagree with Smith. The Chiefs don’t look very good right now, especially on defense. However, Mahomes and Co. will probably get rolling at some point.

Saying the Chiefs are “done” is going out on quite a limb.