Stephen A. Smith Says Trump Called Him: NFL Fans React

BURNSVILLE, MN - APRIL 15: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on the economy and tax reform at Nuss Trucking and Equipment on April 15, 2019 in Burnsville, Minnesota. At the special Tax Day roundtable Trump gave a defense of his 2017 tax cuts.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

There may not be a story about former President Donald Trump that's too crazy to believe anymore. So the story Stephen A. Smith told about the 45th President has surprised very few people.

On Thursday's edition of First Take, Smith recalled President Trump calling him back in 2014 when he was attempting to buy the Buffalo Bills. The then-businessman said that he would run for president if the NFL didn't let him buy the team.

“Donald Trump called yours truly, that would be me,” Smith said. “And he said that he wanted to purchase the Buffalo Bills. And I’ll never forget what he said to me, he said, ‘if those owners screw me over’ and I’m just using the FCC allowable version…he said, ‘if they screw me over, I’m gonna show them, I’m gonna get them all back, I’m gonna run for president of the United States.’ That’s what he said to me back in 2014.”

“It wasn’t about Colin Kaepernick,” he continued. “It was him, politicizing the situation for his own benefit to cause havoc for NFL owners who had screwed him over from becoming an NFL owner and being part of their club.”

As you might imagine, NFL fans were not surprised at all. Some believe that Trump was petty enough to call Stephen A. Smith and make a statement like that.

As we all know, the Buffalo Bills eventually went to Terry and Kim Pegula in a sale. And whether he actually told Stephen A. Smith that he was going to or not, Donald Trump ran for President one year later.

The rest is history.

Do you believe Stephen A.'s story here? Did Donald Trump call his shot in 2014?