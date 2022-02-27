Stephen A. Smith Suggests LeBron Should Leave The Lakers

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith thinks if the King wants to claim his championship crown, it’ll have to be somewhere other than Los Angeles. Speaking to the “NBA Countdown” crew, Smith floated the idea that LeBron should leave the Lakers if he wants his fifth ring.

“Let’s just call this what it is, alright,” Stephen A. began. “If LeBron James — the way that he’s been playing this year — was on THIS Cleveland Cavaliers team, they would be coming out of the East!”

Smith went on to say “it gets interesting” when it comes to whether or not Cavs owner Dan Gilbert would want to bring him back given Cleveland’s young, developing talent and LeBron helping end the 50-year title drought already.

Outside of the injuries that hampered LeBron a bit in the beginning of the season, King James has been balling all year for the Lakers. For the first time since his original stint in Cleveland, LBJ is averaging nearly 29 PPG (in year 19).

However, injuries to co-star Anthony Davis and issues integrating Russell Westbrook into the offense have really hurt the Lakers this season.

LeBron has teased that whichever team his son ends up on, is where he’ll spend his last NBA season. But, he’s also gone on record that he’d like to retire a Laker.