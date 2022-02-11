Stephen A. Smith Thinks 76ers Made Mistake In James Harden Trade

In the eyes of NBA fans, the Philadelphia 76ers won the James Harden trade. Should we be surprised? It’s James Harden. Who cares what you had to give up to get him?

In the eyes of Stephen A. Smith, though, he thinks the Sixers made one of the biggest mistakes in the organization’s history. And no, this isn’t satire.

During Friday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Smith blasted Daryl Morey and the Sixers in a pretty epic rant. Obviously James Harden is worth it, but Smith thinks the Sixers gave up way too much in the deal.

“Daryl Morey got hosed! Nobody is saying James Harden doesn’t make the Sixers better,” Smith explained. “Nobody is saying that the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t better. What I’m saying is you made Brooklyn exponentially better.”

Take a look.

.@stephenasmith doesn't feel like the Sixers made the right move with James Harden. 🗣️ "Daryl Morey got hosed!" pic.twitter.com/6nAYf2mal4 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 11, 2022

When a player like James Harden is available, winners should give up as much as they can to get him. That’s exactly what the Sixers did. It’ll all be worth it if they go on to win the title.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, should be improved as well. Ben Simmons should flourish alongside players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Stephen A. Smith wants to make the James Harden trade a polarizing topic. But the reality is both teams won.