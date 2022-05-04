Stephen A. Smith Thinks Lakers Should Trade LeBron James: Fans React

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith thinks the only way the Los Angeles Lakers can be immediately respectable is if they trade LeBron James.

Not because he's the "Washed King," but the opposite: because he's the only Lakers player that has any sort of trade value as it currently stands.

Speaking to his "First Take" cohorts Wednesday, Stephen A. laid out his argument, pointing to Anthony Davis' injury history and Russell Westbrook's struggles this past season.

The ESPN personality's comments definitely got a reaction from fans on social media.

"Yesssss sirrr!!!!!!!!!! Get him off my team!" a Lakers fan tweeted.

"Bro just be saying anything for ratings," replied another user. "Reminds me of Skip Bayless."

"Ratings are down I can tell," commented another.

"Ja Morant just had 47 points last night, and the Celtics bounced back without their DPOY. Why are we doing this?" a basketball fan asked.

"You really just be saying anything for attention, I remember when u were respectable," a user said of Stephen A. Smith.

This is perhaps the most rational take Stephen A. Smith has had in a long time," tweeted Tyler Englander on his proposed Lakers trade.

It wasn't that long ago LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers stood atop the NBA mountain.

But, it seems not even the King can sustain lifting LA out of its post-2012 ineptitude.