Stephen A. Smith Was Asked To Name College Football's Best Rivalry

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The best college football rivalry was up for debate between Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on Wednesday's "First Take."

The pair talked "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State, USC vs. Notre Dame and the Iron Bowl, but a disgusted Stephen A. submitted that it may not be any of the above.

“Where is there a game in college football that you have to watch,” Russo asked.

“I’ve got to reel you in over here, because your standards are a bit awry. It’s the theater, baby,” Stephen A. replied before nominating Alabama and Georgia.

“How about they’re 2 of the top three programs in the nation,” Smith explained. “If I’ve got an elite program, against another elite program, who don’t like each other, and are scheduled to compete against one another, we ain’t waiting 5 years for the matchup,”

The ESPN personality also floated the idea of Texas A&M and Alabama after the Aggies huge win last season and all the offseason back-and-forth between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.