Stephen A. Smith’s Top 5 Players To Never Win A Championship

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith usually has a segment on First Take called ‘Stephen’s A-List’ where he ranks the top five teams, players or moments based on current events in the sports world. This week’s list, however, is a bit different.

Instead of going with his usual format, Smith decided to rank the top five athletes without a professional championship. His list includes three NBA players, an MLB star and an NFL quarterback.

The top player on Smith’s latest list is none other than Allen Iverson. Despite being a Hall of Famer, former MVP and 11-time All-Star, he never won an NBA title during his career.

Right behind Iverson on the list is former MLB outfielder Barry Bonds. Although his career is a bit more complicated due to the steroid scandal, the reality is Bonds is one of the greatest hitters in baseball history. He finished his career with 2,935 hits, 762 home runs and 1,996 RBI.

Coming in at No. 3 on Smith’s list is Charles Barkley. Not only was he a prolific scorer, he was an exceptional rebounder. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get past Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals.

The fourth-best athlete without a professional title is the only active member on this list. That honor goes to Carmelo Anthony, who is hoping that drought can come to an end this season. Even if he never wins an NBA title, he’ll finish as one of the best scorers of his generation.

Rounding out Smith’s top five is former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino. Though he was ahead of his time in terms of putting up monster numbers at the position, he was never lucky enough to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Do you agree with Stephen A. Smith’s latest list?