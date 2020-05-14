Stephen Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Dak Prescott Situation

The Cowboys have high hopes heading into the 2020 season, but Dallas still has one major question mark: Dak Prescott’s contract situation.

Prescott, the team’s starter since his rookie season in 2016, has been placed under the franchise tag for 2020. However, both Prescott and the Cowboys are hoping to get a longterm extension worked out. They have until mid-July to do so.

Franchise tag situations aren’t ideal for NFL teams, especially at the quarterback position, and Stephen Jones knows this.

“Dak, obviously, is the elephant in the room,’’ Jones, the Cowboys’ executive vice president, told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday. “Everyone knows it. We’ve just got to keep grinding.’’

The Cowboys have reportedly offered to make Prescott the highest-paid player in the league on an annual salary average. But the two sides have yet to agree on a length of the contract. Prescott reportedly wants four years while the Cowboys want five years.

Ultimately, former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith thinks Dallas’ front office will “blink” first.

“No, I’m not surprised,” Smith told The Nosebleed Seats on 105.3 The Fan of the situation. “If you understand the business of leverage, when you have leverage then you try to set the rules. And the only way you fight leverage is you fight it by establishing your ground and I think at some point this stuff will subside and it’s not that important right now… It’s important to press people that need something to talk about because you don’t have much to talk about because we don’t have camps and minicamps and so forth. And now we’re talking about pandemic left and right, 24-7, seven days a week, however you look at it. So you look for something to discuss, but as far as the players go, Dak is not worried whether or not he’s going to get signed. I’m not even concerned. I believe he will get it done. And I believe the Cowboys will get it done because we don’t have room to be playing games or playing chicken.”

The Cowboys have until July 15 to agree on a contract extension with Prescott, otherwise he’ll play the season under the franchise tag.