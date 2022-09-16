Stephen Jones Has Message For Frustrated Cowboys Fans

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones looks on before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated after a disastrous start to the 2022 season.

Not only did the Cowboys lose their season-opening matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a significant injury.

During an appearance with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones reminded fans that they're only one game into the season. He referenced Green Bay's rough start to the 2021 season under Aaron Rodgers as a way to ease concerns.

“We’re 1 game into the season. What comes to my mind is (Aaron) Rodgers a couple years ago when he said 'Relax.' It’s a long season. I certainly understand, and I’m not dismissing the frustration. We have to be better," Jones said.

In theory, this is a good mindset to have. Unfortunately, the Cowboys don't have a back-to-back league MVP to fall back on.

With Prescott out for at least 4-6 weeks, backup quarterback Cooper Rush will take over the reigns in Dallas. Given Rush's limited experience as a starting quarterback in the NFL, concerns around Cowboy Nation are completely warranted.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back in a Week 2 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.