Stephen Jones Has Telling Comment On Dak Prescott's Training Camp

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

With no injury or contract issues to worry about, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in the midst of a solid preseason campaign.

In fact, Cowboys vice president Stephon Jones says this is the best training camp Prescott has had since joining the organization in 2016.

“I thought he’s had his best camp that I’ve seen him have since he’s been a Cowboy,” Jones said, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Velocity, his accuracy, the whole thing. Obviously, as the quarterbacks get older, they get better. The good ones do. They get better every year. There’s no question in my mind, I think he’s had his best training camp he’s ever had.”

Last offseason, Prescott was still recovering from a gruesome ankle injury he suffered during the 2020 season. He was also dealing with contract negotiations that would ultimately end up in a four-year, $160 million extension.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Prescott's good health and solid preseason play isn't matching up with his wide receiver unit. Michael Gallup and James Washington will both be out to start the 2022 season, and CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown both suffered minor injuries earlier this week.

Prescott sat out for the team's preseason opener against the Broncos and will not play in tomorrow's matchup against the Chargers.