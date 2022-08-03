Stephen Jones Sends Clear Message About Cowboys Wide Receiver Options

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones looks on before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones knows what Dallas lost on the perimeter this offseason, and even more so after the James Washington injury.

Appearing on 96.7 "The Ticket," Jones was asked if the team was looking to add a wide receiver. His response, via Jon Machota:

We're always looking to upgrade. I'd say we were probably looking to upgrade before the injury. We'll just kinda see what goes on out here. ... We continue to look to upgrade our roster at every position.

With Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson gone and Michael Gallup and James Washington injured, the Cowboys are going to need CeeDee Lamb to make yet another leap in 2022.

No. 88 grabbed 79 balls for 1,102 yards on his way to Pro Bowl honors last season.

Some have floated the idea of Dallas going after Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, but the Cowboys would be lucky to see him by November.