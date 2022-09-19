Stephen Jones Updates Michael Gallup's Chance Of Playing Week 3

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones looks on before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones had some very promising news for fans in Big D regarding wide receiver Michael Gallup.

Hopping on Dallas-Fort Worth's 105.3 "The Fan," Jones talked CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys receiving corps, while also sprinkling in a little update on Gallup ahead of next week's game vs. the Giants.

"I think we'll continue to see that CeeDee Lamb can be a really, solid No. 1 receiver in this league and certainly be a great one for that matter," Jones said.

"Certainly [Michael] Gallup has a chance to work back in. Certainly possible for him to be up against the Giants this week," he continued. "This corps I think is going to come together."

The Cowboys are certainly in need of some of some help on the outside.

As well as Cooper Rush played in Dak Prescott's absence, his job would be made a lot easier with someone who can stretch the field.