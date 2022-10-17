Stephen Jones Was Asked If Dak Prescott Will Return This Week

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones looks on before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dak Prescott plans on being back behind center for Week 7 against the Lions, but that wasn't necessarily echoed by Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones.

Speaking on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones said that there's been no such decision on Dak's status at this point:

Well, that still remains to be seen. Obviously seeing where Dak is feeling really good about himself, that’s the most important thing of all is that he feels like he can throw the ball the way he needs to throw it to be successful. Certainly we’ll see what the week brings and see if he’ll be able to be consistent this week with how he feels with that thumb and we’ll go from there. But, again, I can’t say enough about Cooper Rush.

Dak has missed the last five games with a fractured right thumb. But thanks to the mostly steady play of Cooper Rush, Dallas went 4-1 over that stretch.

That said, Sunday night's performance likely provided clarity for the Cowboys; as Rush threw three interceptions in the 27-16 loss.