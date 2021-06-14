Look: Stephen A. Smith Is Furious With The NBA Tonight

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is not a happy man on Sunday evening.

The prominent ESPN personality said he turned off Game 4 of the Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets game following Nikola Jokic’s ejection.

Jokic, the league’s regular season MVP, was tossed from Game 4 for his flagrant foul on Suns guard Cameron Payne.

Here’s the play:

Smith is crushing the referees for the decision, saying you absolutely cannot eject the league’s MVP for a foul like that.

“This is the damn problem with the NBA right now.. you do not make that call vs Jokic a FLAGRANT2. The swipe was a frustration foul. We’ve seen worse. The fans do not attend games for this kind of call. You’ve EJECTED the league-MVP. You don’t do this. #Unreal,” he tweeted.

“I’m turning the channel away from TNT. No sense in even watching the rest of this game. You don’t EJECT the league-MVP on a play like that. That’s the league completely ignoring fan’ interest. You just don’t do this. See y’all on First Take and Stephen A’s World tomorrow.”

The game is not over yet, though.

Phoenix leads Denver, 114-106, with less than three minutes to play.

The game is on TNT.