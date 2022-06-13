Stephen Strasburg Back To The IL: MLB World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Last week, Stephen Strasburg made his long-anticipated season debut for the Nationals. Unfortunately, it may be the last time fans see him on the mound in the month of June.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced just moments ago that Strasburg, 33, is heading back to the IL.

The veteran ace experienced discomfort after throwing his bullpen session on Saturday.

"Stephen Strasburg will not start tomorrow and will go back to the IL, Dave Martinez just announced," said Jesse Dougherty.

"The move will be made before tomorrow’s game and the designation is not yet known. Dave Martinez said Strasburg is currently getting an MRI and they should know more tonight. He felt weird after throwing a bullpen session on Saturday. Davey didn’t specify what felt off."

Strasburg made his first start of the season last Thursday vs. the Marlins. He allowed seven earned runs, eight hits and struck out five in 4.2 innings.

He'll be out of the Nats' rotation for the next little while.

Hopefully this isn't anything serious for Strasburg. Baseball is for the better when he's out on the mound.

The Nationals, meanwhile, are 23-39 this season, good for last in the NL East.