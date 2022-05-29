Stephen Strasburg Looks Great In Rehab Start: Fans React

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Stephen Strasburg is getting close to a return to the Washington Nationals' starting rotation.

Strasburg pitched five innings in Fredericksburg on Sunday and looked flawless. He gave up no hits or runs and also struck out six batters.

That's the level that the big club is used to seeing from him, even though he's going up against Low-A hitters right now.

Nationals fans are getting excited that a return seems to be imminent.

Strasburg has been hurt since last season when he had to have Thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.

He's the Nationals' ace and has been with the franchise since he made his debut in 2010. He ended up winning World Series MVP in 2019 after he finished 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five starts.

He also came in relief in Game 2 and Game 6 of that series against the Houston Astros.

His return will be much-needed for a team that's currently 17-31.