This Sunday will be a reunion game for Stephon Gilmore.

The former New England Patriots standout defensive back made his debut for the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Gilmore played well in the Panthers’ win over the Atlanta Falcons. He picked off one of Matt Ryan’s passes and made an impact in the secondary.

This week, Gilmore will face off against his old team, as the Panthers are set to host the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of this week’s matchup, Gilmore was asked if it means a little extra to be facing his old team. Gilmore had a brutally honest response.

“A lot extra,” Gilmore said.

The Panthers ended a four-game losing streak with Sunday’s win over the Falcons. Carolina topped Atlanta, 19-13, on Sunday afternoon.

Carolina and New England are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be televised on CBS.