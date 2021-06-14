Stephon Gilmore Reportedly Makes Decision On Patriots Minicamp

The New England Patriots will reportedly be missing one of their best players at minicamp this week.

According to multiple reports, Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore has decided to not attend his team’s minicamp. Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his contract. He’s been the subject of trade rumors over the last year-plus.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports that Gilmore will skip the team’s minicamp this week.

#Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore will sit out the team’s minicamp, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 14, 2021

ESPN.com had some details on Gilmore’s situation over the weekend:

Gilmore is required to report for the start of the three-day mandatory minicamp Monday or will be subject to fines that could total $93,085 — which breaks down to $15,515 for the first missed day, $31,030 for the second missed day and $46,540 for the third missed day. *** Gilmore is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million pact and is scheduled to earn a base salary of $7 million — well below market value for a player of his caliber.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Gilmore’s status on Monday morning. Unsurprisingly, Belichick sidestepped the question.

Bill Belichick asked if Stephon Gilmore will be there today.

Doesn’t answer directly. “Scrambling to get things going” Mentions travel arrangements for players over the weekend pic.twitter.com/62RIEUSErR — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) June 14, 2021

Gilmore has been an elite performer for the Patriots since signing in New England in free agency. However, he’s entering the final year of his contract and, at the age of 30, might not be a prime candidate for an extension.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out.