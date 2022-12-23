Stephon Gilmore Receives Punishment For What He Did vs. Vikings

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Stephon Gilmore #5 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore was penalized for a hit on Justin Jefferson during the Vikings' improbable comeback win this past weekend.

The veteran DB launched himself up into a leaping Jefferson, making significant contact with his helmet. He was not ejected from the game despite a significant uproar from the Minnesota bench.

The Colts were given a 15-yard penalty for the hit, and now Gilmore is receiving additional punishment.

The league has fined him $15,914, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

This punishment is adding insult to injury, tacking on to the Colts' historic defeat in Week 15. After holding a 33-0 lead at halftime, Indianapolis was outscored 36-3 in the second half. The Vikings ultimately claimed a 39-36 victory in overtime.

Gilmore and the Colts will look to bounce back in their Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.