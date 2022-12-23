Stephon Gilmore Receives Punishment For What He Did vs. Vikings
Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore was penalized for a hit on Justin Jefferson during the Vikings' improbable comeback win this past weekend.
The veteran DB launched himself up into a leaping Jefferson, making significant contact with his helmet. He was not ejected from the game despite a significant uproar from the Minnesota bench.
The Colts were given a 15-yard penalty for the hit, and now Gilmore is receiving additional punishment.
The league has fined him $15,914, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
This punishment is adding insult to injury, tacking on to the Colts' historic defeat in Week 15. After holding a 33-0 lead at halftime, Indianapolis was outscored 36-3 in the second half. The Vikings ultimately claimed a 39-36 victory in overtime.
Gilmore and the Colts will look to bounce back in their Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.