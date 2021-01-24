Stephon Gilmore Had A Telling Comment On Davante Adams

A comment made by Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore a few years ago is certainly ringing true this evening.

Back in 2019, Gilmore responded to a question from a fan on Twitter: “Who’s the toughest WR to go against at the line?” The star corner quickly answered, “Davante Adams has the best release game.”

Davante Adams has the best release game. https://t.co/sg70i0LCol — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) April 8, 2019

Adams proved this point with a nasty move off the line to shake a Tampa Bay defender in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. The Pro Bowl wideout faked right before quickly cutting back inside to corral the short TD pass from Aaron Rodgers.

NFL fans took notice of his quickness off the line.

Honestly, it’s shocking that the Bucs’ DB was ever put in this position in the first place. With Adam’s quickness and nose for the end zone, Tampa Bay had no business running single press coverage on him at the goal line. In fact, Adams has found the end zone on more receptions than anyone else in the league this year, leading the NFL with 18 TD catches through 14 games in 2020.

This shifty score from Davante Adams helped the Packers cut the Bucs led to 28-23.

Now, Green Bay have the with a chance to take the lead halfway through the fourth quarter.