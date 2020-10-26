Trade Rumors Are Swirling For 1 New England Patriots Star

The New England Patriots are in a very unfamiliar place heading into next week’s trade deadline. Following Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, the Patriots are 2-4 and do not look like a playoff team. They probably won’t act like one heading into the deadline, either.

Instead, New England could act as a seller.

The Patriots have a couple of worthy trade pieces, but one stands out: All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Many are starting to believe that Gilmore could be moved before the deadline.

“They have talked about the idea of trading Stephon Gilmore,” NFL insider Albert Breer said today. “They were in contact with other teams in March and April, and again in August. The question then becomes what you’re willing to take for him, because I don’t think it’s going to be a first-round pick. … But if you’re willing to move him for a second or a third, I think there could be a market out there for him.”

Breer isn’t the only one discussing a potential Gilmore trade. It’s something the Patriots world has to view as a possibility right now.

Patriots may end up being sellers at next week's trade deadline. Gilmore could probably fetch at least a first-round pick — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 25, 2020

Gilmore, 30, is one of the best cornerbacks in the game, but if the Patriots can get a high draft pick for him, Bill Belichick might look to sell.

“The Patriots are starting to look ahead here,” Joe Murray said this week. “They’re 2-3. Cam Newton hasn’t played well. The schedule doesn’t get any easier, and right now, Buffalo is ahead. Would it make sense, with all the Patriots’ depth in their secondary, to try to get ahead of it and move on from Stephon Gilmore now? And one of the teams that may be interested is the Chicago Bears. Now, I don’t know if the Bears want to give up a (2021) first round pick, but that’s what it’s gonna cost — maybe more, a first and a third … this is what we’ve heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub. That the Bears may have interest in trading for Stephon Gilmore if the Patriots make him available.”

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Stay tuned.